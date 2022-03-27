Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $784,039.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $784,039.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00203396 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

