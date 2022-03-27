Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,118,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 4,534,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

