Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.35

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.35 and traded as high as $22.39. Unisys shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 257,169 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 220,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.