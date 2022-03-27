United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

