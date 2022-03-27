United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lifted by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

United Rentals stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.67. 599,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,330. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

