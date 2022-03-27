United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.17.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average is $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,356. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
