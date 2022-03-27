United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.17.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average is $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,356. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.