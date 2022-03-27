UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.98

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.67. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 100,822 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $911.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.45.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
