UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.98

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.67. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 100,822 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $911.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

