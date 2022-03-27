Urus Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00035864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00112295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

