Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Vale stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 5.1% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

