Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.82

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $8.43. Valeo shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 68,580 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLEEY shares. Barclays raised shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

