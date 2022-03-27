Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 287,699 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 287,699 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $224,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,211,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $158.84. 1,274,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,354. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.