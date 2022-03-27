Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,870,519 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,243,604 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of First Majestic Silver worth $265,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE AG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.87. 4,242,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,027. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.