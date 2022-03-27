Van ECK Associates Corp Has $554.58 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,853,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 522,732 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $554,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.67. The company had a trading volume of 95,807,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,169,240. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

