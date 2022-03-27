Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $187,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $70.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,166.33. 585,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,329. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,310.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

