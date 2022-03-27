Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $337,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,843. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

