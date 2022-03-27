VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VanEck ETF Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.50.

TSE EINC opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. VanEck ETF Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.79 and a 1 year high of C$26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.56.

