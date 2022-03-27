Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.