Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $196.78 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $170.94 and a 52 week high of $201.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.47.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

