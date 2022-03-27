Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 94.8% in March

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

VTHR stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $218.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

