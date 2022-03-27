Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,332,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

