Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.12. 3,496,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.