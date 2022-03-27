Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Vasta Platform updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
