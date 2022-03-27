Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Vasta Platform updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

