Velas (VLX) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Velas has a market capitalization of $551.81 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003611 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,590 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

