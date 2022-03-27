Venus Price Hits $10.26 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.26 or 0.00022944 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $124.88 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,616.96 or 0.99767294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

