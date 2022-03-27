Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $30.63 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

