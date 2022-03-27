Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.45. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

