Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 499,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Allstate by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.