Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,304 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT opened at $453.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

