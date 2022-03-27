Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Veris Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.