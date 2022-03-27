Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:VRE opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

