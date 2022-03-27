Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$38.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

VET stock opened at C$29.20 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.4299996 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

