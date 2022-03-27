Viacoin (VIA) Trading 67.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $107,414.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00279244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

