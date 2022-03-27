Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

V opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.