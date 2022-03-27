Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 151.2% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Volcon stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. Volcon has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08.

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65). On average, analysts predict that Volcon will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Volcon during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

