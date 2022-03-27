Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Argus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

