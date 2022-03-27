Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €51.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Vossloh stock opened at €37.95 ($41.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €34.75 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €49.45 ($54.34). The stock has a market cap of $666.56 million and a P/E ratio of 28.86.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

