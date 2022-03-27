VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (IPL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded flat against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

