Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the February 28th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 1,791,621 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 311.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 21.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 669,677 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 243,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vy Global Growth stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

