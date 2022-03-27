W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

WPC opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in W. P. Carey by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

