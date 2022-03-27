Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after buying an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.