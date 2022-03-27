Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.