Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.45 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

