Warby Parker Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker’s (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 28th. Warby Parker had issued 77,741,942 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $3,109,677,680 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.56. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

