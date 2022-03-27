WAX Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $681.68 million and approximately $140.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,845,402,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,951,538,637 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.