Wedbush Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

NYSE:DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

