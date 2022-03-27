Wedbush Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $16.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 75,076 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth about $16,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.