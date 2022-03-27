Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Down 6%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 9,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 67,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

