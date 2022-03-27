Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 60,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,303,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,531,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 63,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.