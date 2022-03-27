Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

