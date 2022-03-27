Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 1.3% Higher

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.52 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

