Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells $751,020.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WLK opened at $127.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

